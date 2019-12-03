Monica Lynn Cullom

Monica Lynn Cullom, 54, of Louisiana died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Aug. 17, 1965 in Louisiana to William Ellis and Karol Kathleen “Kathy” Knight, who survive.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

She is survived by two sons, A. J. Cullom and wife, Paige and Jordan Cullom and wife, Kattie; four grand-children, Braxton Grace Cullom, Elliet Isabelle Cullom, Raygen Montgomery Cullom, and Cooper Levi Ellis Cullom. She is also survived by a sister, Natalie Crow and husband, Will; a niece, Ashley Kacynski and husband, Jake; an aunt, Jacqueline Jo Beck; her boyfriend, Marty Hoer; and her forever friends, Rose Collard, Marta Jines, Sheila Pat-ton, and Deanna Ehrhardt.

Monica was a 1983 graduate of Louisiana High School. She started her professional career with Dollar General as a manager in both Elsberry and Louisiana. She has been employed by Northeast Correctional Center as a storekeeper for over 20 years.

She enjoyed antiquing and restor-ing wooden furniture. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, R. M. and Pauline Holliday and Willene Knight, and her aunt, Elizabeth Frances Knight.

Honorary pallbearers will be Will Crow, Bliss Roberts, Travis Case, Wes Patton, Michael Stoops, PhillipBrooks, and Dexter Barbano. Pall-bearers will be A.J. Cullom, Jordan Cullom, Marty Hoer, Mike Collard, Tyler Blackwell, and Trace Penrod.