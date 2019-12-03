Murvin Ivey

Murvin Ivey, 69, of Louisiana was called home on Friday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana with family by his side.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday at the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana. The Rev. Lonnie Parker and Elder Barbara Lee of-ficiated.

Visitation was from noon until time of service Monday at the church.

Mr. Ivey was born June 7, 1950 in Marianna, Ark., to Jesse and Darthy Britt Ivey Wilson. After 19 years together, Murvin married his best friend, Izola Burse on March 19, 1994 in Louisiana. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughters, Chandria Norman and husband, Ed, Renee Davis and husband, Carlos of Hannibal, Pamela Lynn and husband, John, Alicia Blackwell and husband, Leroy of Louisiana, and Yolanda Ivey of Peoria; sons, Kevin Guyton, Sean Ivey and wife, Angel of Hannibal, Marvin Burse and wife, Heather, Mark Burse of Louisiana, Derrick White and wife, Nicole of Arkansas, and Steve Williams Sr. of Peoria; sisters, Barbara Nelson and Darthy Stout and husband, Eric; brothers, Rubin Ivey, James Ivey, and Cedric Ivey; 40 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a foster child, Cynthia Campbell of Louisiana; a long-time friend, Sally Hunt; and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Michelle Ivey, a sister, Fannie Minor, two nephews, Adrian Ivey and Elton Ivey, Sr., and four grandchildren, Domonique Pow-ell, Kevin Ivey, Secara Burse, and Joseph Ryan Guyton.

Murvin was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He earned the title of becoming a Marine Semper Fi. He later worked as a truck driver for many local businesses, including Transwood and Midwest Grain.

Mr. Ivey was a Baptist by faith. He enjoyed being on the river in his boat fishing, he could make a day of it. He was always watching football, coun-try western and soap operas, and also loved a good card game with family and friends.

His greatest joy was being around and having a house full of grandkids and great-grandkids. He was well known as a great man, always there for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the family, c/o the funeral home.