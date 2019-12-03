PLTC Nov. Students Of The Month

As we move into the holiday season, PLTC students are continuing to do amazing things in their classes and around the community. While all of our students excel in so many different ways, they recognize two students each month as students of the month.

For November, PLTC is proud to recognize Andrew Puleo and Matthew Brunner as students of the month.

Andrew is a Troy Buchanan High School student in the 3D Modeling and Animation program, while Matthew is a home school student in the Computer Network Technology program. Both students are leaders in their classroom and are setting the standard for behavior and skill in their programs. Both of these students will be eligible to apply for the PLTC Student of the Year scholar-ship during their senior year.

For more information about PLTC, visit us on the web at www.pltc.edu, find us on Facebook, or just stop by and visit the school. The school is located in Eolia. Look for us next to the water tower with the name on it.