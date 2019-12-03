Twin Pike Family YMCA Announces Gerald Ogletree As New CEO

The Twin Pike Family YMCA announced Thursday, Nov. 21 the hiring of Gerald Ogletree as its new chief executive officer.

He will begin serving as the new CEO effective early December 2019 and succeeds Eric Abts and Kara Viorel who have acted as interim management for the past year.

According to the YMCA’s announcement, Ogletree brings extensive experience within the YMCA organization from establishing pro-grams to his time spent as an Executive Branch Director at the DA Turner YMCA in Columbus, Ga.

Ogletree was born and raised in Columbus, Ga., and is a graduate of Columbus State University. He held several roles at the Columbus YMCA to include. During his time at the DA Turner YMCA, he served as executive branch director for over ten years.

His impressive years of involvement within the YMCA organization since his youth, and wealth of knowledge with creating effective programs, make him a valuable asset to the Twin Pike Family YMCA.

According to the Y, Ogletree has been instrumental with establishing various partnerships at his branch and they feel confident he will be a visionary leader to expand upon their already strong foundation, in-spire new organizational growth, and address the most critical issues facing their communities.

His professional career also includes over 10 years at Aflac, a Fortune 500 company.

Members of the CEO Transition Team conducted a nationwide search to find a replacement shortly after Marsha Garrison ended her 20-year tenure in the position last December.

“The members of the CEO Transition Committee were committed to finding the right person to manage our unique and special YMCA,” Board President and Chair of CEO Search Committee, Mary J. Perkins explained. “The committee received many applications from a diverse group of people with Y and non-Y backgrounds. Our choice, Gerald Ogletree, fit all the criteria we out-lined. He stood out to us like a bright shining star. His enthusiasm is contagious and like he says, “If you’re not excited, you’re not invited!” His love of the Y, and all the Y stands for, is inspiring.”