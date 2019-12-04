Bobcats Head Football Coach Announces Intent to Resign

Kevin Krietemeyer, the head coach for Bowling Green’s football program announced his intent to resign yesterday.

He delivered the letter to Bowling Green Administration at the end of November. The Bowling Green School Board is expected to decide on the matter at their next meeting.

Bowling Green’s athletic director, Matt Chance, confirmed the news with the People’s Tribune Wednesday morning.

“Family reasons,” Chance stated when asked why Krietemeyer made the decision to leave. “He wants to spend more time with his family, and he also commutes from Mexico daily.”

Chance stated the search for a new head coach would begin within the next two weeks.

Krietemeyer will continue teaching at Bowling Green until the end of the year when his contract ends.

Check with next week’s People’s Tribune for more on this developing story.