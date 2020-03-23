Drop off points for The People’s Tribune
To help protect our delivery drivers and others, drivers will not go into local businesses. They will instead drop the papers off at the business front door at the following locations:
Bowling Green:
Casey’s General Store
Abel’s North
B.G. Residential
Hickerson Shoe
Bowling Green Pharmacy
Hi Rise
Abel’s South
Dairy Queen
Pike County Health Dept.
Ayerco
Country View Nursing Facility
Crossroads
Save-A-Lot
Walmart
The Learning Center
PCMH Clinic
Hilty’s
The People’s Tribune
Louisiana:
County Market
Abel’s Joe’s Jug
Orschlen
Lynn’s Heritage House
Maple Grove
PCMH
Ayerco
Abel’s by the bridge.
Eolia:
Fast Lane
Scotty’s
Elsberry:
Casey’s
Abel’s
Silex:
Scotty’s
Middletown:
Crossroads
The Country Store
Curryville:
MeMe’s Mart & More
Vandalia:
54 Pkg. Store
WERDCC
Yes Way
Vandalia Firestone & Appliance
Vandalia Housing
Abel’s
Tri-County Care Center
County Market
Ace Hardware
Farber :
Farber Post Office