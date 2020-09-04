More Bad News For Vandalia Community

More bad news for the Vandalia community tonight after local residential care facility announced after they initially discovered their first positive Covid-19 case.

According to announcement the Tri-County Care Center released earlier today, the center has been diligently testing residents and staff after discovering the first case.

“Their fourth round of testing occurred today (Sept 4th, 2020) at the facility and results should be returned Sunday, Sept. 6th,” the release stated. “Currently, 27 residents and 25 staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with the majority being asymptomatic.”

“All positive patients have been separated in a private wing and are being closely monitored for symptoms,” the statement continued. “No Covid-19 positive residents have had the need to be transferred to a hospital at this time.”

The People’s Tribune will continue to report as the information becomes available.