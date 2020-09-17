Two Arrested For School Vandalism, Burglary

Elijah Neal

Addison Hughart

Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke reported the following arrest in Bowling Green.

On Monday August 31, 2020, officers received a report of property damage at the Bowling Green School Bus Garage. It was reported that several buses had damage to windshields. A report was also received of a burglary at the CBD Oil Shop on Champ Clark Drive. A report was also received of a stealing of a decorative flag from a residence West Church Street. During the investigation of these incidents 2 suspects were identified.

These suspects were identified as Elijah Neal age 19 of Bowling Green, and Addison Hughart age 20 of Bowling Green. A juvenile was also identified and turned over to the juvenile office. Neal and Hughart have been charged in the Pike County Circuit Court Associate Division with 1 count of property damage, 1 count of burglary and 2 counts of stealing. Neal and Hughart’s bond have been set at $2500 they have been released on bond.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.