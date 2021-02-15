Area Closings
Travel advisories have been issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). It is being advised that the safest course of action is to assume your intended destination is closed, or event is cancelled, unless you are able to confirm otherwise.
The People’s Tribune will continue to update our Social Media page and this list as more closings and cancellations are officially reported.
Area Closings for Feb. 16, 2021
Schools Closed:
- BONCL
- Bowling Green
- The Learning Center in Bowling Green will not have pre-school or busses; (daycare will be open).
- Clopton – Students have Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) work scheduled
- Elsberry Students have AMI work scheduled
- Louisiana – Students have AMI work scheduled
- Pike-Lincoln Technical Center
- Silex
- St. Clement
- Van-Far
Closings & Cancellations:
- Twin Pike Family YMCA – Closed today. Will reopen Wednesday, (2/17) at 9:00 am .
- Missouri state offices – All state offices in Missouri will be closed
- Bowling Green City Hall – Closed
- Clopton vs. Bowling Green Boy’s & Girl’s basketball games – rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 19
- Hope Center Food Panty in Bowling Green – Closed
- Louisiana City Hall – Closed
- Pike County, MO Health Dept, Home Health & Hospice – Office is closed
- Pike Pioneer Nutrition Centers – Closed with no home deliveries.
- PC Mutual Insurance Annual Shareholders Meeting – Cancelled
- St. John’s Food Pantry in Laddonia – Postponed; rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23