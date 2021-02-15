Area Closings

Travel advisories have been issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). It is being advised that the safest course of action is to assume your intended destination is closed, or event is cancelled, unless you are able to confirm otherwise.

The People’s Tribune will continue to update our Social Media page and this list as more closings and cancellations are officially reported.

Area Closings for Feb. 16, 2021

Schools Closed:

BONCL

Bowling Green

The Learning Center in Bowling Green will not have pre-school or busses; (daycare will be open).

Clopton – Students have Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) work scheduled

Elsberry Students have AMI work scheduled

Louisiana – Students have AMI work scheduled

Pike-Lincoln Technical Center

Silex

St. Clement

Van-Far

Closings & Cancellations: