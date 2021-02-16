Area Closings

Travel advisories have been issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). It is being advised that the safest course of action is to assume your intended destination is closed, or event is cancelled, unless you are able to confirm otherwise.

The People’s Tribune will continue to update our Social Media page and this list as more closings and cancellations are officially reported.

Feb. 18, 2021

Schools Closed:

Bowling Green – Students have Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) work scheduled

Clopton – Students have AMI work scheduled

Louisiana – Snow day. No AMI

Pike-Lincoln Technical Center

Silex – Snow day.

Van-Far – Snow day.

Closings & Cancellations:

Hope Center Food Pantry in Bowling Green – Closed

Feb. 17, 2021

Schools Closed: