Area Closings
Travel advisories have been issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). It is being advised that the safest course of action is to assume your intended destination is closed, or event is cancelled, unless you are able to confirm otherwise.
The People’s Tribune will continue to update our Social Media page and this list as more closings and cancellations are officially reported.
Feb. 18, 2021
Schools Closed:
- Bowling Green – Students have Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) work scheduled
- Clopton – Students have AMI work scheduled
- Louisiana – Snow day. No AMI
- Pike-Lincoln Technical Center
- Silex – Snow day.
- Van-Far – Snow day.
Closings & Cancellations:
Hope Center Food Pantry in Bowling Green – Closed
Feb. 17, 2021
Schools Closed:
- BONCL
- Bowling Green – Students have Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) work scheduled
- Clopton – Students have AMI work scheduled
- Louisiana – No AMI scheduled
- Mark Twain
- Pike-Lincoln Technical Center
- Silex
- Van-Far