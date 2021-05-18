Two Van-Far Students Attain 36 ACT Score

Van-Far juniors, Cameron Jones and Ennis Childs, received word last week that both earned a perfect score of 36 on the American College Test better known as the ACT.

According to Statista.com, the ACT “is one of the leading college and university entrance exams in the United States. The ACT tests reading, grammar, science, and math, as well as an optional writing supplement.

Each section of the test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, whereby test takers earn one point for every correct answer, and do not lose any points for wrong answers. The final score for each test section is then averaged to find the composite score, which is also scored between 1 and 36.”

Van-Far Junior, Cameron Jones

The other main college entrance exam in the U.S. is the SAT.

Van-Far Principal, Kim Pafford, told the Tribune that more of the students there take the ACT.

According to the ACT.org’s 2020 statistics, the average composite score for Missouri test takers was 20.7 with an estimated 78% of graduates tested. which was just above the 20.6 national average out of 1,670,497 students tested.

While a score of 21 or higher qualifies the student as above average, a score in the 30s is considered very good.

A perfect 36 is the rarest score.

Ennis Childs who was one of two Van-Far students to score a 36 on the ACT.

According to researchers at the prespscholar.com and based on ACT organization’s released data, less to half a percent (.334%) earn the 36 score. That’s only 5,579 out of the 1.6 million who took the test.

“I’m very excited, and I’d like to thank the teachers I’ve had throughout my education,” Ennis said of the achievement. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Earlier this month, Jones received top honors at the conference and district competition in Quiz Bowl and helped the team claim their first ever State win.

“Both Cameron and Ennis are exceptional students with a focus and drive to be successful,” Pafford said. “As academically focused as they both are, they are also both outstanding human beings that are always respectful and represent Van-Far and the community in the best way possible.”

Both students look well on their way to promising futures.