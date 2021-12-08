Parents Seek Answers from Bowling Green High School Staff After Alleged Shooting Threat

Bowling Green R-1 Superintendent, Dr. Matt Frederickson, and High School Principal, Scott Mullins, released information early Wednesday, Dec. 8 addressing concerns circulating the community about a student allegedly threatening to shoot other students at the campus.

A serious threat only a week after the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting which killed four and wounded seven others.

The alleged threat in Bowling Green caused several parents to take to social media for more information after their children came home saying they were named on a list of potential targets.

According to information released by officials at the R-1 School District, school staff and the administration contacted local authorities and investigated the incident and found no substantial evidence to support the rumor.

“Be mindful not to fuel the rumor mill as it distracts school officials and creates fear and anxiety amongst students,” Mullins noted. “Rumors and speculation also create an unfair court of public opinion for those at the center of the rumors. Assure your students that their school is working diligently to ensure their safety. Remind them that the best way to combat school violence on a daily basis is to practice kindness and respect within our school and community.”

Dr. Frederickson also released an update on the district’s activities which included information on the incident.

“Lastly, in light of the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, schools across the nation have renewed anxiety and find that the rumor mill is also feeding this anxiety of a disastrous violent event,” Dr. Frederickson said. “Specifically in our own community, we have had situations where students have made threats of violence. And, while the way in which the case in Oxford was handled is very different than how we handle these sorts of threats, please know that every situation is investigated thoroughly, and we would let our community know if a threat was credible based on that investigation.”

For some parents, the release has not resolved their fears or answered all of their questions. They are also saying the school acted to slowly notifying parents.

But officials at the school district say they’ve handled the incident according to procedure and believe much of the information circulating are rumors.

“From a legal standpoint, schools will not be able to fill in the information voids that parents and students so desperately want filled,” Mullins explained in his release on the high school’s social media page. “School administrators understand your frustrations and fears as we are parents as well.”

“We have a very strong relationship with our city and county law enforcement and wrap around support and counseling providers and feel we have a very good handle on what is or is not a credible threat,” Frederickson added. “However, as rumors abound, know that spreading false information about threats only causes disruption to the learning of our students. Please help us with not posting rumors on social media or sharing in other ways. We have a comprehensive safety plan including a very vigilant staff and community, a well-trained School Resource Officer, and ALICE (https://www.alicetraining.com/) training and drills that protect our students, and we benefit from working together as a community. However, we are planning for increased security and visibility of law enforcement and always welcome their presence in our schools.”

“If you have questions and would like to set up an in-person meeting, I always welcome the opportunity,” Frederickson closed.

To read Dr. Frederickson’s release, please visit: https://www.bgschools.k12.mo.us/live-feed#2004214 or by clicking Live Feed | Bowling Green R-1 School District (bgschools.k12.mo.us)

The People’s Tribune will continue to update as more information is provided.