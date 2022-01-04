Shirley Sparks to Retire After 50 Years in Banking Industry

Jim Ross presents Shirley Sparks with a voucher for vacation in honor of her 50-years of service with the bank.

After 50 years in the industry, Shirley Sparks will retire from a career in banking at the end of the year.

Sparks was hired as bookkeeper of Bank of Louisiana in 1959, working until 1966. She later returned to work part-time until 1971. In 1971, Shirley returned full time as the Bank of Louisiana branch manager until 1989 at which time she was transferred to the west branch as assistant cashier/branch manager, the position she now holds at the Louisiana West branch of Peoples Bank & Trust. Sparks has enjoyed working with the customers and her co-workers and has made many friends in Louisiana and the surrounding area since starting with the bank in 1959.

Shirley and her family after receiving the official resolution from Representative Perkins. Bob Sparks, Brad Sparks, Steve Sparks, Shirley, Brian Sparks, Britany Sparks, Brinley Sparks, and Carrie Sparks.

“We have been blessed to have Shirley with the bank for so many years. She has been a joy to work with and a valuable employee of our organization for a long time. We wish her the best in her retirement and hope for nothing but happiness in the years ahead,” said Jim Ross, senior vice president of Peoples Bank & Trust.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, Shirley was honored by State Representative Chad Perkins, with an official resolution honoring her years of service with the bank.

Shirley lives in Frankford with her husband Bob. They have three sons: Brad Sparks of Bowling Green, and Steven and Brian Sparks, both of Frankford. She enjoys spending time with her six grandchildren, and tries to attend all their sporting events, which includes basketball, baseball, softball and racing 4-wheelers. She likes spending time outdoors doing yard work, helping out on the farm and working with the cattle.