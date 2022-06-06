Plane Crash Near Curryville, Mo Claims Two Lives

Last Thursday, a small plane crashed into a field near Pike 36 off Highway U killing two men onboard.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators arrived early Friday, June 3, to begin searching for answers on what caused the small plan to crash which claimed the lives of Joshua Filsinger, 22, of Troy, Mo and Blake Kirwan, 23, of Sebastopol, CA.

“Curryville FPD was dispatched at 5:51 p.m. to an aircraft down in the area of Pike 36.” Curryville Fire Chief and Pike County Coroner, Colton Marti said in a statement. “While deputies were first on scene giving an initial size up, Bowling Green fire was requested for mutual aid until further details could be obtained. Once responding units began arriving on scene, BG fire was disregarded. The two occupants were pronounced at the scene. The FAA and MSHP was contacted to further investigate the cause of the crash.”

Nearby witnesses said the plane seemed to have engine trouble or that the engine had possible stalled before nose-diving into the field.

According to the FAA’s incident notification, the two men were flying in a 1946 Aeronca 7AC Champion or “Champ”.

Pike County Sheriff, Stephen Korte told the Tribune that the plane is normally stored at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport.

The FAA investigation is still ongoing.

The People’s Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.