Bowling Green Roundabout Project Progressing

Business Route 61 will close temporarily one night this week

The new roundabout is taking shape at Business Route 61/Missouri Route 161/Court Street in Bowling Green, and this week the contractor will be doing several concrete pours to begin connecting to the other roads. “Drainage pipes will be installed underneath the roads, so overnight Wednesday, the contractor will be cutting through existing road in preparation for installation of drainage pipes the following evening, and traffic will managed with a flagger,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner.

Thursday night, around midnight, Business Route 61 will close on the east side of Court St. for a few hours while pipes are installed and backfilled.

“Depending on weather and materials, we are hopeful Missouri 161 will reopen in a few weeks,” Kroner added.

There have been issues with drivers not following work zone signs and illegally creating their own detours on private property. As a reminder, the state detour is U.S. Route 61 to Route Z to MO 161. A modified detour for emergency services has been determined and agreed to by all involved.

More information about the project can be found at Roundabout in Bowling Green | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org).