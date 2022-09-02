Baptist Homes Announces the Acquisition of Tri-County Nursing Home District

In an early morning meeting on Friday, Sept. 2, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Corporate Office announced the lease-purchase of Tri-County Nursing Home, Vandalia, MO.

“After prayerful consideration and approval of the Executive Board of the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Tri-County Nursing Home District, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries Executive Team announces that as of September 2nd, 2022, Baptist Homes will oversee management operations of the Tri-County Nursing Home in Vandalia, MO,” the organization’s press release stated. “Legal transfer of all management activities are set to occur by September 8th, 2022.”

The agreement empowers BHHM to operate and manage Tri-county Nursing Home as a part of the BHHM family. It also provides options for purchase or renewal of the six-month management agreement.

President & CEO, Dr. Rodney Harrison stated, “as a sanctity of life ministry Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries seeks to minister to Senior adults from a Biblical worldview as we seek to set the standard for Christ-like care for the aging. The home at Vandalia represents an opportunity for BHHM to partner with the greater Vandalia community as together, we all seek to preserve this vital community asset which will continue to serve the aging and their families of the Tri-county area.”

For additional information please contact Dr. Ron Mackey, Vice President, Community -Engagement, rdmackey@thebaptisthome.org -636-375-1331