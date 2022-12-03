Armed Robbers Target Louisiana Business

It was just another close of the day for owner of Louisiana’s Dairy Queen, Hasmukh Panchal, but his nightly routine turned to terror as he was confronted at gunpoint by armed robbers.

According to Panchal, he was mopping the floor when two masked men entered the building through the backdoor and demanded money.

Although he didn’t wish to further comment, he told the Tribune that it was terrifying and that it’s the first problem he’s had since moving to the area in the last 18 months.

According to Pike County Sheriff, Stephen Korte, at around 9:32pm on Friday, Dec 2 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The store had closed at 9 pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when two masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.

“One male subject had a handgun tucked in his front waistband that was clearly visible,” Sheriff Korte wrote in his release. “Both were dressed all in black with hoods. They had blue latex gloves on their hands and what looked like cloth bandanas across their nose and mouth. They restrained the owner with duct tape and left with an undetermined amount of cash. The assailants approached and left the business from the direction of North 8th street. The owner was able to get free and call 911.”

Anyone with information please call the Sheriff’s Office at 573-324-3202 extension 3016, if no one is available please leave a message.