BGHS Sophomore Carter Berry Headed to Portugal with U.S. National Select Team

Carter Berry training on the field. Photo courtesy of Simply Photos LLC out of Indianapolis, Indiana.

For most 15-year-olds, spring break might mean rest, a family trip, or time with friends.

For Bowling Green sophomore Carter Berry, it means representing the United States on an international stage.

Berry has earned a spot on the US Youth Soccer National Select Team and will compete in the IBERCUP in Cascais, Portugal, March 28 through April 6. The team roster is formed through the organization’s Olympic Development Program (ODP). The elite tournament draws top academy teams from across Europe and around the world.

When Carter learned he had made the U.S. Youth Soccer National Select Team, the moment came in two parts.

“The coach came up to me, shook my hand and told me I made it,” Carter said.

But at home, the celebration waited.

“I always say nothing matters until it’s in writing,” his mother, Kathleen Berry, explained with a laugh. “We kept waiting for that official email.”

When it finally came through, Kathleen was at work.

“I opened my email in the elevator, and there it was,” she said. “I walked into a meeting late and just said, ‘He made it. He made it.’”

For Berry, the opportunity represents years of work and a few setbacks along the way.

Carter first tried out for ODP at the state level.

“I remember there being maybe 50 to 70 kids at the tryout,” he said. “It didn’t really phase me. I just try to play my game.”

Kathleen explained that ODP runs alongside club soccer, giving players additional training and exposure to different coaching philosophies.

“You make the state team first,” she said. “Then you can be selected for the regional team. Then from the regional teams, they select the national team. They only choose around 16 to 18 players.”

Last year, Carter made the Midwest regional team but did not advance to nationals.

“This year he went through the same cycle,” Kathleen said. “And this year, he made it.”

The difference?

“The first year was a lot more nerve-wracking,” Carter admitted. “I felt like I was just kind of holding on. This year, I felt more comfortable. I knew some of the players, and I was just able to do my thing.”

At national selection events, players compete in full games while evaluators assess them individually and often move them to multiple positions.

“They want to see how you react,” Kathleen said. “They’re looking at soccer IQ.

“You have to know where the player is supposed to be, not just where they are,” Carter added.

Last fall, Carter took a significant step in his development.

He spent a semester training at DME Academy in Sarasota, Florida, living with a host family while completing coursework online through Missouri Connections to ensure his credits would transfer back home. And while there, he competed in high-level tournaments across the Southeast.

“He trained three hours every morning,” Kathleen said. “Then he’d have a break and do school in the afternoon.”

The experience, Carter said, elevated his game.

“I had a coach down there, Coach JT [Jonathan Taylor], who really helped me,” he said. “He helped me master my game. Since I’m not very tall, I have to use that to my advantage. I try to dribble faster and use my brain to create space.”

Before that, he had already tested himself overseas. At age 14, Berry traveled to Ireland to compete in a historic international youth tournament, and he has also played in Italy.

Image Courtesy of Simply Photos LLC

But the upcoming tournament in Spain may be the most challenging yet.

In Portugal, Berry and his teammates will face European academy powerhouses. Teams such as Manchester City and other prominent club academies have competed in the tournament in past years.

Unlike many European academies, whose players train and compete together year-round, the U.S. Select Team is composed of players from across the country.

“I think we’re kind of an underdog,” Carter said. “A lot of these teams play together all the time. But we usually mesh pretty quickly.”

Carter typically plays striker or wing and models parts of his game after his favorite player, Lionel Messi.

“I like playing forward,” he said. “I like scoring goals.”

A show reel featuring Carter playing while Florida shows exactly that, particularly the movement and creativity.

Berry’s path has not been without obstacles.

He previously tried out for different academy programs and was not selected. Last year, he did not make the national ODP roster.

“You’re not always going to be selected,” Kathleen said. “You’re going to make mistakes. But you can’t give up.”

Carter echoed that message for younger athletes who might be interested in following a similar path.

“It’s about working hard and being dedicated,” he said. “Train as much as you can and just learn the game.”

Behind Berry’s success is a tightly coordinated family effort. Carter’s older sister, Bowling Green senior Layla Berry is a talented equestrian looking to attend university this fall. His two younger brothers also compete in soccer as well as other sports.

His father, Milan Berry, serves as Associate Circuit Court Judge in Pike County. With four children all active in sports and school activities, the Berry family often spends four or more evenings a week traveling for practices and competitions.

On Sundays, Kathleen said, the family sits down together to plan the week ahead — practices, work schedules, school responsibilities and travel.

“We try to keep things balanced,” she said. “We make sure the kids are eating well, staying focused on school and remembering that soccer is part of a bigger picture.”

Carter is a member of the National Honor Society and has previously worked as a lifeguard while maintaining his training schedule.

Beyond trophies and tournaments, his parents say the experience is about leadership, resilience, and character.

“Not everything in life goes your way,” Kathleen said. “What matters is how you respond.”

For Kathleen, the value of the experience extends beyond the field.

“He’s learning leadership,” she said. “He’s learning how to accept and thrive when things don’t go his way. Not everything is going to go your way in life, and you have to learn from those experiences to become a better person.”

His long-term goal is simple and ambitious.

“I want to play overseas someday,” he said. “If I perform well and someone notices, that would be amazing.”

Barcelona, he admitted, would be the dream.

For now, however, the focus is clear.

Portugal awaits.