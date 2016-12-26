Donna Williams

Services for Donna Joan Williams, 75, of Perry, were at noon Monday at the Farber Christian Church with the Rev. Dan Smith officiating. Burial was in Farber Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Williams died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at her home.

She was born May 16, 1941 in Audrain County, the daughter of Joe Junior and Velma Eugenia Tyler Lovelace. She was married to Gary Eugene Williams on Septe. 3, 1961 in Vandalia and he preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2006.

Survivors include one son and his wife, Kevin and Christina Williams of Vandalia; one daughter and her husband, Kathi and Randy Hamilton of Mexico; one brother Jim Lovelace and wife, LaRita of Mexico; one sister, Wanda Basinger and husband, A.J., of Vandalia; six grandchildren, Alisha Hamilton and Tim Lovelace of St. Clair, Emily Williams, Sam Williams and Dalyne Test, and Korbin Hays, all of Vandalia, Kelsey Wingardner and husband, Austin of Fort Leonard Wood, and Kenedy Hays and Andrew Stuart of New London; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Hanna.

Mrs. Williams was a lifetime area resident and member of the Farber Christian Church. She had worked in the garment industry, both at Bobbie Brooks and Cal Jac. She then went to work as a secretary at Twain Haven for many years. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary for the Ralls County Recorder for 12 years. She loved being outside, decorating cakes, taking pictures and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Shuck, Steve Shoemate, Chad Lovelace, Brian Lovelace, Heath Williams, and Joe Basinger.

Memorial contributions may be made to Farber Christian Church.

