Norman Renolds Smith

Norman R. Smith, 92, of Clarksville died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at the St. Joseph Health Center in St. Charles.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday at Dover Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Amelung officiating. Burial was at Dover Cemetery in near Clarksville with military rites conducted by the Missouri Military Honors and the VFW Post #5553.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m., Thursday at Dover Baptist Church.

Norman was born Jan. 28, 1924 in Bowling Green the son of Robert D. and Mary Susie Bowen Smith. On Nov. 13, 1946 in Louisiana he married Ida Lou Riley. She survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann Weber of Oak Grove, and Carolyn Maupin and husband, Bob of Clarksville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Marilyn Smith and Jill Smith, both of Columbia; s sister, Helen Sue Smith of Louisiana; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lucille Alvey, Elizabeth Tidwell, Billy McSmith, Dan Bowen Smith; two sons, Marvin K Smith on Sept. 17, 1999, and Kevin L. Smith on Oct. 7, 1999.

Norman lived and farmed in the Cyrene area and belonged to Edgewood Church, in 1980 he and Ida moved their farming business to Callaway County and belonged to Rising Son Baptist Church and then they moved back to farm in Pike County in 1993 where they became members of Dover Church.

He served in the Army during WWII. Norman spent his life farming and raising cattle and loved it. He especially enjoyed his bulldozer he had for many years. But, most of all he loved his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were his grandsons Joel Smith, Jason Smith, Rob Maupin, Brennan Weber, Justin Weber and David Weber. Honorary pallbearers were John Cottrell and John Baker.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International, c/o Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

