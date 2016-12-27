Miranda Sumner-Anderson recently saw an idea on Facebook to collect old winter coats and have them on display for people in need of warm clothing, but without means to purchase a coat.

Anderson decided to bring the campaign to Louisiana.

She said numerous people have been generous in helping bring the plan to fruition. The coats are displayed at Lesley’s, on Georgia Street, in Louisiana.

Anderson said she hopes to have more racks at more locations in the future. There is a sign that says, “If you need one, take one. If you want to help, leave one.”

People are encouraged to drop off coats they no longer wear if they would like to help the cause.

