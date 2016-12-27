PCMH Continues Work On New After-Hours/Weekend Clinic

Pike County Memorial Hospital recently began work on the new after-hours/weekend clinic in Bowling Green.

The facility aims to help those in need of urgent care. It was noted that the clinic will be a welcome addition, particularly at times when making an appointment isn’t possible.

The new clinic will be located in the Century 21 Wells building on Business Highway 61 near the roundabout. Offices are being completely renovated so it will look fresh and new inside the facility.

PCMH Administrator Justin Selle said there will be numerous amenities and they’re looking forward to providing care during off-hours and weekends.

Another positive to the new clinic was announced last week. It will be set up so those with insurance will only have to do the copay just like seeing a primary care physician.

PCMH is hoping to have the new clinic operational by mid-year. It will be added to the PCMH family along with the Bowling Green and Vandalia clinics.

