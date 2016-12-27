Bowling Green Fire Department Battles Blaze On 15th Street

The Bowling Green Fire Department battled a blaze at a structure located at 701 N. 15th Street on Thursday, Dec. 15 at about 8:45 p.m.

Chief Adam Mitalovich noted that apparatus and crews were at the scene nine minutes from time of dispatch and the first firefighter was on there within three minutes.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes by 9:05 p.m. Mitalovich noted that crew members remained on scene for two hours performing salvage and overhaul operations to ensure the fire remained extinguished.

By 10:45 p.m. the scene was determined to be secure and all Bowling Green Fire Department crew and trucks returned to service. No assistance was required from other departments.

Mitalovich said the fire department responded with 12 firefighters and two trucks. The fire was contained to the underneath of the structure but the interior did suffer severe smoke and water damage from the fire.

The occupants of the residence were home at the time of the fire though no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported during the incident. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

