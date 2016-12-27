Three Face Numerous Drug Charges

Three individuals face numerous following the execution of a search warrant last week.

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte reports the search warrant was executed at 701 N. 15th Street on Friday, Dec. 23. He added that marijuana and other items consistent with narcotics distribution were seized during the investigation.

Austin S. Greenfield, Halie E. Jordan and Shelby B. Greenfield were arrested and face several charges.

Austin Greenfield, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony. Bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

Jordan, 23, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class B felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance in a jail, a class C felony. Bond was set at $25,000, cash only.

Shelby Greenfield, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession in a jail, both are class C felonies. Bond was set at $15,000, cash only.

Korte noted that Austin Greenfield has previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2015.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments