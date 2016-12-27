DAR Presents Eighth Grade, High School Good Citizen Awards

At the Dec. 15 DAR meeting, Regent Lori Fuerst informed the group that Haylee Chandler is the recipient of the Eighth Grade Youth Citizen Award and Anna Madison Grote earned the Good Citizen Award.

To obtain the Youth Citizen Award the student must exhibit good citizenship skills and is selected by the teachers.

Haylee is the daughter of James and Jennifer Chandler. She is the granddaughter of Susan Burris and the great-granddaughter of Robert Tom. Her parents, grandmother, and great-grandfather were in attendance for the presentation. Chanae Bowman, the Bowling Green middle xchool counselor, also attended the event. Haylee has a 4.0 GPA and is active in softball, basketball and track.

Regent Lori Smith then introduced Grote as the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen’s Award. The award and scholarship contest were created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate qualities to an outstanding degree.

Madi is the daughter of Doug and Kelly Grote who were present at the event. Allison Brandt, Bowling Green high school counselor, also attended the ceremony. Madi read her essay to the Bowling Green DAR Chapter which was entitled, “A Chain Reaction.” The essay stressed the combined actions of how good citizens keep our nation moving forward. Her essay has been submitted to State DAR as a scholarship entry.

