Memorial services for Robert Edwin Pabst, 89, of Vandalia, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vandalia Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Rev. Frank Welch and the Rev. Brian Lehenbauer officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Vandalia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mr. Pabst died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at his home.

He was born April 18, 1927 in New London, the son of Henry and Stella Glascock Pabst. He was married to Vivian Lynn on Sept. 9, 1950 in Hannibal. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Damon Pabst and wife, Terrin of Lee Summit; one daughter, Valera Pabst-Bostic and husband, John Sr. of Columbia; two sisters, Stella Weldy of Lee Summit, and Shirley Fredrickson of Philadelphia, Penn.; five grandchildren, Josiah Pabst and wife, Abigail and Lindsy Alexander and husband, Mark, all of Kansas City, Robert Gage Pabst of Oklahoma City, Okla., Kelsy Fowler of Vandalia; and Jamie Fowler and Heather of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren, Virginia Vivian Chiarottino of Columbia, and Silas Alexander of Kansas City; and one step great-grandchild, Jamie Sells of Warrensburg.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Berryman Pabst, James Pabst, and Everett Pabst.

Mr. Pabst was a lifetime area resident and a well-known barber for over 60 years. He owned and operated his own barber shop and several other businesses in Vandalia. He served his county in the US Army from May 18, 1945 until Jan. 10, 1947 and attained the rank of technician 5. He was a member of the Vandalia Christian Church and was active in starting the BUS Ministry there. He devoted his life to bringing children and their families to the Lord.

For the past several years he had been attending the Vandalia Baptist Church. Being active in the community was very important to him. Among those activities, he was a Khoury league baseball coach, cub scout leader, a number one fan of Van-Far basketball, Vandalia Fair Board, swimming pool board, Rotary Club and Jaycee member. He was also a Democratic party member. He spent a lot of time volunteering at Tri-County Care Center, cutting hair and driving their bus for many activities. He also enjoyed gardening and raccoon hunting.

Honorary pallbearers will be all the children who rode his church bus.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Sho-Me Christian Youth Home. Online condolences may be made at Batesville Technology Solutions.

