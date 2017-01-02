The People's Tribune

Katheryn M. Pettey Menefee, 90, of Vandalia died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be Tuesday (today) at 2:30 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Helen McFarland officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Vandalia.

Visitation will be Tuesday (today) from 1 p.m., until time of the service at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born Dec. 29, 1926 in Bowling Green, the daughter of James Edward and Versa Mae McCleery Pettey. She married Freddie Menefee in Vandalia on Jan. 10, 1956. He preceded her in death on Oct.5, 1981.

Survivors include cousins, Alta and Robert Bland of Vandalia, Joy and Terry Hoyt of Laddonia, brother-in-law, John Tranbarger of Willlard; five nephews, James, John, Phillip, Mark and Joe Tranbarger; also survived by several other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Freddie; a brother who died in infancy; two sisters, Frances Bryan and Faun Aleen Tranbarger.

She grew up in Bowling Green and was a 1944 Bowling Green High School graduate. Katheryn lived most of her adult/married life in the Vandalia area.

She worked for many years in the office at Harbison-Walker Refractories and then for several years in the office at the Cal-Jac Company in Vandalia.

Katheryn was a longtime member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church where she had been active in the Nina Stallings Group. She also enjoyed reading, sewing and gardening.

Pallbearers: Terry Hoyt, Steve Hoyt, Dale Bland and Larry Shaw.

Memorials are encouraged to the American Diabetes Association.

