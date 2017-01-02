Services for Amy May Carrel, 74, of Vandalia were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (today) at Vandalia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Helen McFarland officiating. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Carrel died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at her home.

She was born Dec. 29, 1942 in Vandalia, the daughter of George William and Frances Elizabeth Burnett Potter. She was married over 50 years ago to Charles Carrel in Kansas City. He survives.

Other survivors include one son, Corky Carrel and wife, Angie of Shawnee Mission, Kan.; one daughter, Tina Allen and husband, Rick of Los Angeles, Calif.; a granddaughter, Alexandra Allen of Los Angeles, Calif.; and one step great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Maurice Potter and Charles Potter; and one sister, Susie Reynolds.

Mrs. Carrel was a lifetime area resident and a 60 year member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. She worked at Bobbie Brooks for 18 years until it closed. She then worked as a bookkeeper for 10 years at White Lumber Co. Following that, she worked as the head bookkeeper at Mark Twain School District until her retirement in 2004.

She shared her love of music with others including serving as organist and pianist at her church for over 50 years. She also enjoyed working with ceramics.

Pallbearers were Ray Oden, Eddie Potter, Jay Orr, Mike Potter, Dan Burnett and George Hannaford. Honorary pallbearers were David Jones and Claudie Tipton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vandalia United Methodist Church.

Comments