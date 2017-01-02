Karen Marie Lehnen, 47, of Wellsville died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at her home in rural Wellsville.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Wellsville. The Rev. Dawn Gerard will officiate. Serving as pianist will be Jeane Oligschlaeger. Special music will be provided by her niece, Elizabeth Burdick. Burial will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday (today) at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Karen was born July 10, 1969, in Mexico, a daughter of Dennis Allan and Judith Ann Eckler Lehnen.

She was a 1987 graduate of Wellsville-Middletown R-1 High School.

Karen had lived in Mexico and most recently, in rural Wellsville. She was a member of the Wellsville United Methodist-Presbyterian Church.

She had worked as a food service attendant for Audrain Medical Center in Mexico for over 29 years. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and loved making cookies.

Karen is survived by her parents, Dennis and Judy Lehnen, of Wellsville; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca Ann “Becky” and Tim Burdick and niece, Elizabeth Ann Burdick, of Wellsville; aunts and uncles, Jerry and Susan Johnson and Terry and Irene Dungan, of Laddonia, Jim and Janet Eckler, of Wellsville, Bill Eckler, Castle Rock, Colorado, Lande and Faye Lehnen, of Wellsville, Kerry and Denice Lehnen, of Jonesburg and Hugh and Yvonne Lehnen, of Wellsville; in addition to numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, D.C. & Peirrie Lehnen and Richard and Mary Sue Eckler.

Serving as pallbearers will be her uncles, Terry Dungan, Jim Eckler, Jerry Johnson, Hugh Lehnen, Kerry Lehnen and Lande Lehnen.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wellsville United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Wellsville Cemetery Association or the charity of the donor’s choice, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

