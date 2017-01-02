Carol Jean Moore, 61, of Middletown died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. The Rev. Gary Pillischafske officiated. Burial was in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home in Middletown.

Mrs. Moore was born Nov. 16, 1955, in Kansas City, Carol was raised in her early years in Colorado by the late George Henry Yager and Thelma Lorena Yager, who was a special mother figure throughout her life.

She was a 1974 graduate of Vandalia High School.

On May 22, 1987, in Vandalia, she married Gary Wayne Moore. They have lived at their current address since July of 2000. Prior to that, they lived near Gazette.

Carol was working as a phlebotomist at SSM Health St. Mary’s – Audrain in Mexico for the past nine years. Before that, she had worked at Companion Animal Hospital in Montgomery City, Walmart and Pyramid Home Health.

Sheloved animals. She also enjoyed gardening, yard work, going to the casinos and collecting trinkets and antiques. Carol liked traveling on vacations. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her husband, Gary Wayne Moore of the home in Middletown; daughter, Melissa Gail Dempsey and Ray Diemert of Winfield; grandchildren, Cody Lane Dempsey of Phoenix, Ariz., Hannah Marie Diemert of Winfield, Hailee Yvonne Diemert of Troy and Hunter Allen Diemert of Winfield; great-grandson, Braeson Bowman, of Troy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Jerry Sharp of Benton City and Bruce and Judy Moore of Oceola, Iowa; in addition to many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Ann Dudley and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joel and Estalene Moore.

Serving as pallbearers were Jim Bair, Ron Sharp, Troy Sharp, Bobby Utterback, Dewitt Vaughn and Marvin Yager. Honorary pallbearers were Brent Moore and George Yager.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Middletown Community Center, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Comments