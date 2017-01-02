Jessica Ann Duke, 19, of New Hartford, formerly of Hermann died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at St. Joseph Health Center, St. Charles.

Visitation was Thursday from 4-7 p.m., at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann where funeral services were held Friday at 10 a.m.

Jessica was born in St. Louis Jan. 3, 1997, a daughter of Daniel and Janet Schroer Duke.

Jessica was a member of Second Baptist Church, Bowling Green of Liberty Baptist Church, Big Spring and of Peoples First Group. Jessica enjoyed playing basketball, participating in the Special Olympics, doing craft projects, and playing with kids.

She worked at the Pike Shop in Pike County and she also worked at the sheltered workshop in Hermann for several years. She also enjoyed volunteering at the animal shelter in Montgomery City.

Jessica is survived by her parents, Daniel Duke, of St. Joseph, and Janet Duke, of Rolla; a brother, Matthew Duke; two sisters, Grace and Sara Duke, all of McKittrick; grandparents, George and Judy Schroer, of McKittrick; grandmother, Opal Eldredge, of Hermann; grandfather, Edward Duke of Calamesa, Calif.; an aunt, Karen Becker and husband, Allen, of Labadie; an uncle, Martin Duke, of Morrison; an aunt, Julie Churches of Wellsville; an aunt, Deborah Duke of Emmet, Calif.; her foster parents, Kevin and Sonya Gilbert of New Hartford; and a special friend, Pat Denny of Big Spring.

Memorial donations may be given to Hermann Special Olympics. Checks may be made out to Gasconade County R-1-Special Olympics.

