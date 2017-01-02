The People's Tribune

Kenneth E, Brown, 54, of Belleville, Ill., formerly of Louisiana died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at his parents’ home in Louisiana.

He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Louisiana.

Mr. Brown was born Sept. 25, 1962 in Louisiana to Charles and Mary Ann Barton Brown.

Kenneth is survived by his parents; two daughters, Jessica Brown Wininger and husband, Steve, and Jocelyn Brown and boyfriend, Cory; a granddaughter, Jacquelyn Brown; four grandsons, Nicholas Brown, Camron Wininger, Pheonix Wininger, and Trace Wininger, all of Mascoutah, Ill.; a brother, Robert Brown and wife, Mona of Louisiana; and a sister, Mary Sue Brown of Biloxi, Miss.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Erma Brown, and Robert and Mary Barton.

Kenneth was a graduate of Louisiana High School in 1981, and of Sanford Brown College in 1983. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years as an IT/communications specialist, and afterwards, was employed at Raytheon as a military contractor.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and time spent fishing with his parents. He was extremely passionate about the Renaissance Festival in St. Louis, where he volunteered as a pirate specializing in weapons.

Memorial donations may be given to the Pike County Home Care and Hospice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.

