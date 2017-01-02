Robert Ray Florence, 69, of Bowling Green died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Willow Care Center in Hannibal.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Charlie Wright officiating. Military rites will be performed by the VFW Post #5553 and the Missouri Military Honors. Burial will be in Curryville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Robert was born Jan. 27, 1947 the son of Raymond and Hazel B. Shepherd Florence in Louisiana.

Survivors include his father of Galesburg, Ill.; girlfriend, Beverly Thomas; a son, Robert Coleman of Galesburg, Ill.; three daughters, Latoya Florence of Bowling Green, Anja Jones of Davenport, Iowa, and Rae McCane of Hannibal; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Dickerson of Galesburg; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel and two grandchildren.

Robert grew up in Bowling Green and lived in Bowling Green most of his life, living a short time in Canton and Iowa. Robert served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War, receiving a purple heart.

He was a member of the Arthur Florence Masonic Lodge #184 in Bowling Green, worked at Hercules as a filter plant operator, was a corrections officer in the food service area at NECC and enjoyed fishing, playing cards, motorcycle riding and pitching horseshoes.

Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Hendricks, Harold Hendricks, Thamous Dickerson, Aaron Mayfield, Larry Madison and Roy McQuay. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Bell, Leonard Bragg, Matthew Hunter Jr., Clarence Frasier and Lewis Grimmet Jr.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Comments