The People's Tribune

Louise J. Dieckmann, 93, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services was at 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Clement Catholic Church with Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial was at St. Clement Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Louise was born March 23, 1923 in St. Clement, the daughter of Balthasar “Henry” and Mary Helena “Lena” Abeln Suttmoller. She was married to Fred Spink Jr. and had one daughter, Helen Louise Spink Kniepfel, who preceded her in death on March 30, 1959. Helen had one son, Eddie Eugene Kniepfel who also died that same day.

Louise later married John Penn Dieckmann and to this marriage was born six children Anna Marie (Robert) Henson of Bowling Green, Sandra Kay Pettey of Bowling Green, John Henry Dieckmann of Farber, Betty Jo (James) Jennings of Bowling Green, Margaret Lee (Marion “Shorty”) Jennings of Frankford, and Bonnie Sue Dean of Bowling Green, all surviving.

Other survivors include grandchildren, Robert W. Henson of St. Thomas, Michael Henson of Henley, Kevin Henson of Bowling Green, Phillip Henson of Bowling Green, Thomas Henson of Wentzville, Gary Mathes of Bowling Green Steven Dieckmann of Centralia, John Norman Dieckmann of Charlotte, N.C., Cory Dieckmann of Mexico, Sharon Floyd of Bowling Green, John Harrison Jennings of Frankford, Lisa Wheeler of New London, Andrew Jennings of Frankford, Kelly Wise of Springfield and Louis Dieckmann of St. Charles; also 29 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, John Penn Dieckmann of July 30, 2006; sons-in-law, Clarence Mathes Nov. 7, 1999 and Douglas Pettey March 1, 2014; daughter-in-law, Christine Dieckmann Jan. 20, 2010; grandsons, Robert L. Henson Jr. Sept. 8, 1963, Larry Dieckmann Sept. 27, 1997; siblings, Mary Williams Oct. 6, 2000, Anna Suttmoller July 24, 2004, Herman Suttmoller Jan. 3, 1984, John Suttmoller July 10, 1992, and Angie Clausner Dec. 2, 2000.

Louise was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church. She spent almost 20 years at Frances Howell School District as a custodian supervisor (1972-92), worked at many restaurants in Bowling Green for Carroll Hamlett and Velma Chandler and lived at the High Rise for 16 years. Louise enjoyed playing cards and bingo at the VFW, embroidering and making quilts but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Pallbearers were John Dieckmann, Cory Dieckmann, Andrew Jennings, Robert W. Henson, Michael J. Henson and Kevin G. Henson. Honorary pallbearers were Gary Mathes, Louis Dieckmann, Steven Dieckmann, Sharon Floyd, John Jennings, Lisa Wheeler, Kelly Wise, Phillip Henson and Thomas Henson.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Cemetery.

