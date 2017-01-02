NOW HIRING – BOWLING GREEN – Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. D&D, 636-462-8069. (x2-14)

HELP WANTED Twin Valley Transport LLC in Louisiana, MO., has an opening for a local tanker driver. Home every night and every weekend. Competitive salary. Candidate must have in possession a valid Class “A” CDL with “X” endorsement. No more than 1 major violation and 1 preventable accident. New equipment, NO JUNK!!! If interested, contact Tom at 573-324-8616, Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HVAC TECHNICIAN Growing residential and commercial service company looking for HVAC technicians. Must have experience. Send resumes to Box 5 c/o The People’s Tribune, P.O. Box 440, Bowling Green, MO 63334

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting part-time 12-8 shift. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Must pass pre-employment drug screen. Apply in person only. Phone calls not accepted. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane Louisiana, MO. EOE

NOW HIRING Wayne B. Smith Inc. is seeking a qualified HEAVY EQUIPMENT/DIESEL MECHANIC. Must pass pre-emoployment drug test and background check. Email resumes to marksmith@waynebsmithinc.com

IS CARING YOUR CALLING? Maple Grove Lodge is searching for compassionate caregivers to join our family-oriented team. We offer Nurse Aide Certification at no cost to you. Competitive wage scale & benefits. Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street in Louisiana. EOE

LOOKING FOR A FLEXIBLE JOB? We are a family oriented Skilled Nursing Facility looking for LPN’s or RN’s to join our team of skilled and compassionate nurses. Self-scheduling for your convenience. Must have current nursing license in the state of Missouri. Excellent wage scale and benefits. Come Join Our Family! Apply in person at Maple Grove Lodge 2407 Kentucky Street in Louisiana EOE

Comments