Making History: County Officials Sworn Into Office Following Historic Election

Following a historic election night on Nov. 8 where Pike County Republicans swept the county offices, the new officials were sworn into office on Friday, Dec. 30.

This will mark the first time in history that the Pike County Commission will consist of only Republicans. The area has voted largely Democrat for numerous years. Republican challengers Justin Sheppard and Bill Allen were victorious over Democrat incumbents Curt Mitchell and Jim Luebrecht for Eastern District and Western District Commissioner respectively. They will join Presiding Commissioner Chris Gamm, who is also a Republican, on the board.

Chris Stark also ousted a Democratic incumbent for the Pike County Coroner position over Jim Turner. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte maintained his title from a challenge by Democrat Bennie Church this year.

After 16 years in office, Democrat Nina Long opted not to seek reelection to the position of Pike County Public Administrator. Republican Debby Tepen was victorious in the race over Democrat Brenda Haddock.

The closest race was for Eastern District Commissioner, where Sheppard edged out Mitchell by 167 votes. Both ran on platforms of boosting economic development. Sheppard also promised to help boost the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Tensions had become apparent between the former Pike County Commission and Sheriff Korte leading up to the race.

Sheppard says he intends to help restore the number of deputies, which dropped from 11 full-time to seven in the past year. He also remarked that he would be attended meetings on economic development and pledged to provide as much information to the public as possible about the opportunities Pike County could take advantage.

“I’m just excited to get started,” he noted last week. “I want to focus on economic development and getting 24-hour coverage back at the Sheriff’s Department,” he added.”

Allen defeated Luebrecht by 703 votes running on a similar platform. He noted that he’s most concerned with the getting the most for every taxpayer dollar.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve. I will represent every taxpayer and voter in Pike County and will do the best I can,” Allen remarked.

He added that he plans to talk regularly with department heads so he knows what is happening at every level and knows the needs and concerns of every department.

The commission already has a new road and bridge supervisor. Sean O’Brien resigned following the election. Harry Grote was recently installed into the position.

All three commissioners noted the importance of working to maintain good roads and bridges throughout the county.

Tepen said she is looking forward to meeting with her new wards and starting a dialogue with everyone involved. She has also gotten some advice from Long who attended the swearing-in ceremony last week. A retirement reception was held for Long later that day at St. Clement.

Stark defeated Turner by 474 votes in November for the position of coroner.

Korte said his goals are the same as they have been. He has a 10-year goal to which he is still working and hopes to have a better working relationship with the commission. He said he would like to see the department funded sufficiently to return to 11 full-time deputies and to begin looking at future expansion to improve 911 and jail services.

“It was humbling to be sworn in for a third term as Sheriff. I have a great staff that has demonstrated their desire and ability to serve and I look forward to us, as a group, to continue helping our community,” he remarked. “This past year we saw a 30 percent reduction in staff along with new records in the amount of detainees we held at one time. Going foreword I hope to work with the new commission in being able to provide more service and protection in the form of more staff, staying current with emerging technology and practices and providing newer and safer vehicles for Deputies. As well as improvements to the jail, not just for the staff, but for those we hold. “

