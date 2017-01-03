Entertainers Announced For 2017 Pike County Fair

Country Music Star Neal McCoy To Headline; Madd Hoss Jackson, Taylor Blackwell Will Open

Country music star Neal McCoy will headline entertainment at this year’s Pike County Fair and will be joined by opening acts Madd Hoss Jackson and local talent, Taylor Blackwell.

The Pike County Fair entertainment committee made the announcement last week. The music acts will take the stage to close out the 2017 event on Saturday, July 29.

The concert will kick off with Pike County singer Taylor Blackwell, of Frankford. She will start at 6:30 p.m. and will entertain the crowd with several of her favorite numbers.

Next fans will be treated to Madd Hoss Jackson, who also performed at last year’s fair. Finally, McCoy will take the stage to close out the concert.

Neal McCoy

The headliner entertainment for the 2017 Pike County Fair is Neal McCoy who will begin performing at approximately 9:30

He has sold over six million records, has had 15 career albums, 25 charted singles and three platinum albums. McCoy’s career highlights include: he founded the East Texas Angel Network (ETAN) with his wife, Melinda, to provide financial assistance to families with children suffering from serious illnesses (raised over $8 million since its inception); honored by the Masonic Grand Lodge in 2007 with the W.B. and Brandon Carrell Humanitarian Award, the highest honor given to a non-Mason.

McCoy was honored in 2006 at the 37th Annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Tenn., with the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Artist Humanitarian of the Year Award. Neal was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame on Aug. 15, 2009, he was the 2014 emcee/host and performer on Blake Shelton’s 2014 – 10 Times Crazier Tour “You Don’t Know Me” is Neal’s current CD with songs from the Great American Songbook.

Madd Hoss Jackson

The second act for the evening will be Madd Hoss Jackson taking the main stage at approximately 7:45 p.m.

In a world of over-processed, image first – music second acts all around the entertainment industry, Madd Hoss Jackson is a band as unique as its name. Like a breath of fresh air Madd Hoss Jackson is a group that will bring you an energetic live show with music that is diverse as any act you have ever seen and they’ll do it naturally and keep any crowd entertained from their very first song to the very last.

Madd Hoss Jackson’s fan base has been growing at an impressive rate all over Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Tennessee thanks to an amazing array of shows and venues and a relentless touring schedule. These include small town bars to opening slots for national acts, and 50th wedding anniversaries to college clubs and everything in between.

Madd Hoss Jackson is able to please such a wide array of tastes and ages because of their incredibly varied song list and their uncanny ability to change styles and instrumentation to make every song sound like it is one of their own. No matter what the song calls for, be it driving, guitar oriented new country, strong fiddle and perfect harmonies for classics like Alabama and Charlie Daniels, or in your face new rock and classic rock, Madd Hoss Jackson will do it all and knows just when to pull out the style needed to keep any crowd entertained.

Madd Hoss Jackson is made up of five hard-working, hard playing guys currently building an ever expanding fan base with a list of great covers and also entertaining crowds with releases from their debut CD “Three Weeks”. The members are Matt Bullard – guitars and vocals, Chris Ratcliff- guitars and vocals, Mark Behymer – bass, and vocals, Jim Jennings – drums and vocals and Ed Bourell – guitars, fiddle, and pedal steel.

The 2017 Pike County Fair will be held July 24-29. Watch for more information as the fair approaches.

