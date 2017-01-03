Community Bids Fond Farewell To John & Cathy Veach With Retirement Reception

The retirement of John and Cathy Veach is official and the community shared their appreciation for their years of devoted service with a special reception on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Friends filled the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home last week along with a few officials to honor the couple. State Representative Jim Hansen presented John and Cathy with a proclamation from the House of Representatives. They were also recognized by the Missouri Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association. John just wrapped up two years serving as president of that organization earlier this year.

John and Cathy were further honored by their two sons, Jason and Joshua, who each testified to the dedication, sacrifice and passion of their parents to their work and to the area community as a whole.

The couple thanked those who attended the retirement reception last week and shared their appreciation for the area they’ve called home since 1984 when the couple started work for J.O. and Margot Mudd. John and Cathy purchased the business and the name was changed to Mudd-Veach Funeral Home. The couple has overseen many changes over the years including a renovation of the Silex facility following a flood in 1994 and an expansion of the Bowling Green facility in 2004.

The name changed to Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes at the dawn of 2015. Ryan and Stacey Bibb, who have taken over the more than 70-year-old business, also shared their gratitude at the reception last week.

In an interview with The People’s Tribune, John noted that he was pleased that he and Cathy took a chance over 30 years ago and welcomed a challenge.

“If you never try, you’ll never know what you’re capable of doing.”

He noted that he’s looking forward to retiring with his “high school sweetheart” from 1972. He further pointed out that he is thankful that he decided to exchange plans of becoming a basketball coach to pursue a career in the mortuary business.

Over the years John said many in the business can be become hardened due to the extraordinary emotionals that come with the field. He admitted that some services are harder than others, particularly young children and teenagers because it seems so unfair.

“Fortunately it didn’t happen to me and I’ve managed to keep a caring heart.”

He remarked that they’ve always tried to live up to the business’s motto: “Sincere and caring service in your time of need.”

“We still believe and honor that.”

John also shared his appreciation for the Mudds who passed the torch to them.

“They were very good to us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without them,” he said of J.O. and Margot Mudd.

He added that he and Cathy are pleased to now be passing the torch on to the capable hands of Ryan and Stacey Bibb.

“He has compassion for families. He cares. We’ve known Ryan since he was a pup,” he noted.

John also remarked on how warm and accepting the community was from the beginning.

“It made it easy to get involved from the start,” he said. “And it’s been a great place to raise our kids.”

John noted the community has also been supportive over the years, allowing the business to grow and progress.

“God has blessed us richly. All glory to Him.”

He noted that John McIlroy gave him advice while doing some paperwork many, many years ago to simply treat people right – with integrity and honesty – and they would do fine.

“He was right,” John noted. “I often think about that. It’s been a good 30 years.”

John said the most rewarding thing about working in this business is being able to serve families in their most difficult times and to help and counsel families through a large part of the grieving process. He stressed the importance of families providing proper closure for their loved ones.

John further pointed out that Ryan and Lori Smith, who is a funeral director at Bibb-Veach, will do a wonderful job moving forward.

John and Cathy plan to move to the Springfield area to be closer to Josh and his family. They will be selling their home in Briarwood and hope to move by early summer.

They have been very active in the community and with the Church of the Nazarene over the years. He said they hope to return for visits to community and church events.

“We’re very thankful for the acceptance from the community and the trust they’ve given us,” John remarked. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our years here.”

