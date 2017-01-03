NECAC To Have Satellite Service Center In Louisiana

Dana Gordy, Pike County Service Coordinator for the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has announced she will operate a satellite service center in Louisiana on the third Thursday of each month starting Jan. 19.

It will be located in the Pike Pioneers Senior Center at 521 Georgia in Louisiana. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but residents should call Gordy at 573-324-2207 in advance to make reservations. Clients will also continue to be assisted at the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green.

“We decided to try the satellite service center so that people on the eastern side of Pike County could cut down on their travel expenses,” Gordy said. “We will be able to assist clients with the same programs we offer at other NECAC locations. We encourage people to make appointments with us at the satellite service center.”

Clients will be able to sign up for programs such as weatherization, housing rent assistance and utility assistance. Other NECAC County Service Centers have had success with setting up satellite locations. Pike County has offered the service several times in the past.

NECAC is a 12-county area not-for-profit social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency. NECAC contracts with federal, state and local governments, private businesses and other not-for-profit organizations to operate and administer self-sufficiency service programs for the low-income, elderly, youth, disabled and disadvantaged population. The agency’s Central Administration Offices are located in Bowling Green, with NECAC Service Centers operated in each county.

