Ladies Tip-Off 21st Clopton Tournament

Lady Hawks Win Opening Round Of Home Tournament

Clopton opened the 21st edition of their home tournament on Monday in impressive fashion, downing the eighth-seeded Wellsville Lady Tigers, 60-24.

The top-seeded, defending champion Lady Hawks jumped out to an 18-4 lead over the first eight minutes as Jillian Lockard scored the first four points for Clopton and later drained a three. Emily Brune dropped in five first quarter points for the Lady Hawks as well.

Wellsville, who came into the contest with two previous losses to Clopton, picked up their game in the second by scoring seven.

Clopton, however, kept the pressure on and stretched their lead to 23 after two quarters.

Lockard added another five in the second stanza and Kaitlyn Kuntz and Katie McCrory combined for seven points in the quarter.

Out of the locker room Ashtyn Lagemann popped in five of her 15 points and Emily Brune added six points to outscore the Tigers 14-9 for a 28-point lead heading to the final quarter.

The Clopton defense held Wellsville off the scoreboard from the field in the fourth and the offense triggered the running clock early as Lockard added a three pointer to finish with 18 points.

Lockard was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the win.

Brune also finished in double figures with 14 points as the Hawks advanced to a semifinal matchup against the fourth-seeded Elsberry Lady Indians on Wednesday.

Silex Scores Big Over Wright City

Silex improved to 4-4 for the season on Monday, opening their Clopton Tournament with a 43-13 win over six-seed Wright City.

Defense led to offense as Elly Boothe collected 19 points, mostly on the fast break as the third-seeded Lady Owls dismantled the Lady Wildcats.

Boothe scored six in the first quarter and four other Lady Owls lit the board as well. The Owls built a 14-2 lead after the first eight minutes.

Boothe repeated her output in the second quarter to carry a 24-6 advantage into the half.

Sydney Kruger hit a three pointer in the third quarter for Silex, as the Lady Owls held Wright City to five points.

Chloe Kimion hit a trey in the fourth quarter and the Owls lead reached 30 to trigger a running clock against the Wildcats.

Silex held Wright City to just two points in the final eight minutes to advance to the championship semifinals.

Boothe was named the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game in the lopsided win.

Kruger added five points and six other Silex players recorded points in the victory.

The Owls will face the undefeated second-seeded Monroe City Lady Panthers on Wednesday fresh off their victory over (7) Louisiana in the opening round.

Lady Bulldogs Drop Clopton Tourney Opener

The Louisiana Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-9 for the season while the Monroe City Panthers remained undefeated in an 84-22 opening round matchup at the Clopton Tournament.

The second-seeded Lady Panthers improved to 10-0 with the win in the old gym.

Monroe City silenced Louisiana’s offense throughout the first half of the quarter while putting up an 18-0 lead.

Kyjiah Clark scored all five in the first quarter for the Bulldogs, but the Panthers posted 34 points over the same period as Emilie Okenfuss scored 14 in the quarter and Asjia Troy added 10.

Clark reached double figures before the half, Brianna St. Clair added a three and Kamara Combs hit two free throws for Louisiana.

The Panthers scored 25 more in the second to lead by 44 at the break.

With the clock moving faster in the second half, Monroe City outscored Louisiana 11-5 in the third and 14-2 in the fourth quarter to coast to a second round matchup with third-seeded Silex.

Clark went on to score 15 for the Lady Bulldogs to earn the Community State Bank TribCast Player of the Game.

Four other Lady Bulldogs recorded at least a point in the loss.

Louisiana will meet sixth-seeded Wright City in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday night.

In other action from the old gym, fourth-seeded Elsberry defeated fifth-seeded Winfield behind 11 points from Tess Weakly and nine from Caylee Martin.

Elsberry will face top-seeded Clopton in the championship semifinal, while Winfield will face eight-seed Wellsville on Wednesday in the consolation semis.

