Indians Advance In Madison Tourney

Van-Far Lady Indians Fall To Cairo In Opening Round

Van-Far (2) opened Madison Tournament play with an offensive explosion, catching seventh-seeded Cairo off guard for a 76-46 victory.

Coach Pat Connaway said the goal discussed in the locker room was to score more in the first half than they did the entire game against Highland recently.

The Indians reached that goal and then some, outscoring the Bearcats 29-9 in the opening quarter before Cairo knew what hit them.

Even with a 21-point second quarter, the Bearcats couldn’t gain ground on the Indians before halftime.

The Indians opened the second half with a 12-0 run, pushing the advantage to 31 points by the time the dust cleared.

With a running clock in the final quarter, the teams combined for just 11 points as the game had already been decided.

The Indians turned 24 Bearcat turnovers into 21 points in the contest as Josh Hodde led the way with 23 points and five rebounds.

Lathyn McMorris added 21 and Brayden Christian scored 12 in the contest.

Caden Wilburn, Trey Miller, Colten Jensen, Dillion Minor and Walter Salmon, Jr. combined for 20 points in the win for Van-Far.

The Indians will face the JV squad from Battle High School of Columbia at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Connaway noted, “Most 5A junior varsity teams are better than most 3A school’s varsity teams so we will need to prepare and play well if we want to play for the championship on Saturday.”

The Van-Far Lady Indians entered the Madison Tournament as the seven-seed and faced second-seeded Cairo on Monday. Despite falling behind by almost 20, the girls were able to close the gap for a 10-point loss. Van-Far fell 53-43.

Van-Far will take on third-seeded Paris at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday following their loss to sixth-seeded Mark Twain.

Stats from the opening round game were not available as of press time.

Bowling Green Teams Take Part In Highland Tourney

The Bowling Green Bobcats and Lady Cats are taking part in the Highland Invitational Tournament this week.

The Lady Cats came into the tournament seeded third but fell to the home team in the opening round in the late game on Monday night, 55-37. Stats for the game were not available as of press time.

They will face seventh-seeded Canton in the consolation semifinal on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. If the Lady Cats win, they will compete in the consolation final on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The Bowling Green boy’s team will start tournament action tonight (Tuesday, Jan. 3). They are seeded sixth and will face off with third-seeded Mexico at 9 p.m.

