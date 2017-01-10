The People's Tribune

Kenneth Ray Skirvin, 62, of Bowling Green died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Country View Nursing Home. The family is honoring his wishes of cremation.

Bibb-Veach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth was born Sept. 6, 1954 in Bowling Green, the son of Fredrick Lee and Roberta Ruth Gardner Skirvin. On June 28, 1992 in Jonesboro, Ark., he married Vicki L. Edwards. She survives.

Other survivors include son, Kenny Skirvin and Kaitlyn Heffren of Lincoln, Ill.; and grandchild Karlee Allen of Lincoln, Ill.; step daughters, Jennifer Hagar, Diana Toprani, Beth Lear and Bridget Feldman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister, Kathy Gore.

Kenneth lived in Pike County all of his life and attended St. Clement Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a carpenter, worked on a horse farm, loved to ride motorcycles and liked Harleys. He enjoyed fishing and drawing.

