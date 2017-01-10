The People's Tribune

June E. Graves Alvey, 62, of Vandalia died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services were Friday at 12:30 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel with Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Interment was in Lick Creek Cemetery in Perry.

Visitation was Friday from 12:30 p.m., until time of the service at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born Jan. 16, 1954 in Vandalia, the daughter of Ralph Lee and Mildred Elizabeth Meranda Graves. She married Chuck Alvey. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Joan James and husband, Roger of St. Charles; Judy Hayes of Brashear; two nieces, April Biehl and husband, Bob of Wentzville; Rachel Hinton and husband, Dale of Weldon Springs; two nephews, Rob Murrell and wife, Stephanie of Kirksville; Harley Hayes of Brashear.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Chuck.

She grew up and attended school in the Vandalia area. June lived most of her adult/married life in the Wyaconda area. She was a 1974 Van-Far High School graduate.

June had been a fulltime homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her husband, neighbors and her dog, Butch.

Pallbearers were Harley Hayes, Roger James, Bob Biehl, Rob Murrell, Eric Meranda and Zachary Hinton.

Memorials are encouraged to the donor’s choice.

