Arbie Sue Wiser

Arbie Sue McPike Wiser, 70, of Vandalia died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at SSM St. Mary’s Audrain Medical Center in Mexico.

Funeral services were Monday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel. Officiating was Pastor John Harris. Music was provided by church choir. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born Oct. 7, 1946 in Louisiana, the daughter of Bill Oaks and Nellie Arcenia McPike. She married Louis Art Wiser on Dec. 18, 1964 in Bowling Green. He survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Stephanie A. Wiser and Rosalind K. Wiser, both of St. Louis; one brother, Bill McPike of Bowling Green; one sister, Cathy Turner of Bowling Green; her granddaughter, Mashega Sue Wiser of St. Louis; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Emmett Turner; and one brother, Gregory.

She grew up in and attended schools in the Bowling Green area. She worked for over 10 years at the Louisiana Plastics Factory and then a short time for Van-Far Schools in the cafeteria.

Arbie Sue retired after working several years at the Breaktime convenience store in Vandalia. She was a faithful member of the Second Christian Church where she sang in the choir, served as a Sunday school teacher, President of the Usher Board and President of the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

She enjoyed baking, riding her bicycle, shopping, bowling, babysitting and she truly loved spending time with her family and friends.

Pallbearers were William Wheeler, Ronnie Greene, Jamie Wheeler, Esthta McPike, Roger Chatman and Sam Chatman. Honorary pallbearers were Dempsey Dixon, Terry Holt, Samuel Lee, Marlin Davis, Darrell Wiser and Bob Giltner.

Memorials are encouraged to the American Diabetes Assoc.

