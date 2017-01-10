The People's Tribune

William T. “Bill” Nation, 96, of rural Vandalia died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at his home south of Vandalia.

Funeral services were Saturday at 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Music was provided by Sharon Hoehn, pianist and Ruth Nation, soloist. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia.

He was born Dec. 22, 1920 in rural Vandalia the son of William Albert and Clara Louise Vatterrodt Nation. He married Doris Ilene Shoemate in Hannibal on Aug. 4, 1951. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, William Ray Nation and wife, Ruth of rural Vandalia; one sister, Aileen Hill, and husband, Kenneth of New Philadelphia, Ohio; two grandchildren, Christopher William Nation, Hannibal, and Elisabeth Marie Nation of Wright City; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Edward, Norman and Calvin Nation and one brother who died in infancy, Alton Nation; three sisters, Lorean Hermann, Ina Mae Hicks and Dazalea Lang.

Bill grew up and attended schools in the Vandalia/Farber area. Bill has farmed all his life and he and Doris have been at their farm now for over 43 years. Bill was a member of the Hereford Association.

He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Vandalia. Bill had been active as a leader with the Liberty Wide Awake 4-H Club, a lifetime member of the American Legion and member of the I.O.O.F. lodge in Vandalia.

He had been instrumental in starting the Vandalia Rural Fire Department, the Tri-County Saddle Club and received the State Beef Cattle Improvement Association Outstanding Seed Stock Producer Award in 1992.

Bill enjoyed square dancing, gardening, listening to Cardinal baseball, bird hunting, horses and visiting with friends at the local coffee shops.

Pallbearers were Beth Nation, Chris Nation, Larry Nation, Marty Nation, Don Nation and Bill Hicks.

Memorials are encouraged to the First Baptist Church or to the Vandalia Library Association.

