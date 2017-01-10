The People's Tribune

Memorial services for Dorothy L. Wallen, 94, of Perry will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Perry Baptist Church with the Rev. Randy Bergthold officiating. Burial will be at Fern Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 p.m., until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wallen died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at Monroe Manor in Paris.

She was born Feb. 26, 1922 in St. Charles County, the daughter of Arthur and Elsie K. Dwyer Eddington. She was married to Eldon M. Larson Jan. 16, 1942 in Center. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 1975. She then married Lawrence H. Wallen June 24, 1977 in Mexico. He preceded her in death Sept. 8, 1988.

Survivors include one son, Eldon “Bubby” Larson of Hannibal; two daughters, Joan Thornton of Hannibal, and Connie Hopke and husband, Paul of Perry; two brothers, Leslie Eddington and Jessie Eddington and wife, Linda, all of Hannibal; five grandchildren, Cheryl Thornton of Hannibal, Sharon Dameron and husband, Mike of Dunlap, Ill., Bobby Thornton, Jr., Lona Wood and husband, Adam and Jared D. Lamberson, all of Columbia; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Casey Failor.

Mrs. Wallen grew up in St. Charles County and attended Phelps School and St. Charles High School. She moved to the Perry area in 1939.

She worked in the health field as a nurse’s aide for many years having worked at Audrain Medical Center for 15 years and in home health care from the hospital for several years. She was a member of the Perry Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fern Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o Charlie Cole, 32139 Mexico Road, Perry, MO 63462.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.

