The People's Tribune

Mary Frances Wilhoit, 78, of Columbia, formerly of Louisiana died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Don Amelung will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.

She was born March 25, 1938 in Elsberry, the daughter of Victor and Laura Maupin Irvin. She married Harold Lee Wilhoit April 26, 1958 at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. He survives.

She is also survived by two daughters, Teri Johnson and husband, Bill of Ozark, and Kelly Zamarripa and husband, Ruben of Columbia; two grandchildren, Eli and Alaina Zamarripa of Columbia; three sisters, Vicki Robbins of Louisiana, Carol Gerdiman and husband, Stan of Troy, and Thelma Dickinson of Troy; two brothers, Orval Irvin of St. Charles, and Gary Irvin and wife, Ann of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Shirley Brown and Anna Mae Danskin; and one brother, Victor Irvin, Jr.

Mary graduated from the Elsberry High School in Elsberry in 1956. After graduation she was employed as a secretary for MFA Grain Elevator Co. in Louisiana for 10 years then as a secretary for the Louisiana Primary School for 12 years and later as a secretary at the Dundee Cement Co., at Clarksville for 21 years before retiring.

She had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisiana and had been active in the church serving as a Sunday school teacher for 35 years. After she and her husband moved to Columbia to make their home they joined the Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia.

Mary loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stan Ehringer, John Lewellen and Ed Johnson. Pallbearers will be Don Moore, Robin Wilhoit, Ronnie Wilhoit, Paul Wheeler and Bill Weiger.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association or to the donor’s choice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Dr., Louisiana, MO 63353.

