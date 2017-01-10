Rosalie Bibb Steinhage, 94, of Clarksville died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at Maple Grove Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Visitation was Monday from 5-8 p.m., at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana with funeral services at 2 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Dover Baptist Church with Pastor Don Amelung officiating. Burial was at Antioch Church Cemetery near Cyrene.

Rosalie was born Sept. 22, 1922 to Homer Judson Bibb and Georgia Lillian Bibb of Cyrene. On Nov. 12, 1945, she married Edwin Eugene Steinhage of Clarksville. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include Karl Gene Steinhage and wife, Margaret Lucretia Lockard Steinhage of Clarksville; grandchildren, Tabitha Ann and Jacob Kody Baker of Clarksville, Amanda Lee and husband, Travis Dalrymple of Annada, Walter Eugene and wife, Amanda Sue Hubbard Steinhage of Eolia, great-grandchildren, Samuel Kenneth and Logan David Dalrymple, Jayden Scott, Bailey Breann, Lilian Faith and Wyatt Scott Baker, Braxton William and Beretta Rose Steinhage; sister-in-law, Dorothy Steinhage Bibb, nephew, Donald Bibb of Cyrene, nieces, Janet Bibb of Cyrene, Diane Kuntz and husband, Jim of Bowling Green; great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin Eugene Steinhage; brothers, Billy Childs Bibb and Herbert Charles Bibb.

Rosalie grew up near Cyrene. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1941 as salutatorian of her class. She attended college in Kirksville for two years before returning home to teach at her home elementary school at Pleasant Grove in Cyrene.

She also taught at Rockford Rural School, Clarksville, BONCL and then substituted at Clopton. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church where she taught and served for many years. She was a long-time member of the Dover Rockford Homemakers Club.

She enjoyed traveling with friends and spent 15 winters in Texas and 15 winters in Florida.

Rosalie loved playing chinese checkers with anyone. She was an avid gardener, loved serving others by: canning for the winter, being an avid cook who had several great recipes that she prepared for anyone who worked on the farm or visited.

She spent time every morning reading the Bible. She treasured her family and often reminded them she was praying for them. Rosalie spent many hours watching out the window in her later years keeping up with what was happening on the farm and reminding everyone of what jobs needed to be done.

Pallbearers were Donald Bibb, Danny Street, Quentin Kuntz, Walt Steinhage, Jacob Baker and Travis Dalrymple.

Memorials may be given to Dover Baptist Church or to the Gideons, c/o Collier Funeral Home, 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.

