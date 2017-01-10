Delphine Bruch Brawner, 101, of Louisiana died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Friday at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

She was born March 3, 1915 in Louisiana to Gus and Lena Elder Bruch. She married Ralph Brawner June 15, 1935 at Hannibal. He preceded her in death Oct. 14, 1978.

She graduated from the Louisiana High School in 1933 and then attended the Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill. Delphine had been employed as a Secretary for Stark Bro’s Nurseries for over 50 years before retiring.

She is survived by one great-niece, Eldonna Chestnut, John of Gardner, Kan.; a great-great-nephew, Justin Chestnut of Gardner, Kan., and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Lena Bruch, one sister, Marie Bruch Steers and a brother, Oliver ‘Bud’ Bruch.

She was a long-time member of the Grassy Creek Presbyterian Church near Louisiana and had been a member of the Pike County Memorial Hospital Pink Ladies.

She was happiest when working in her yard and garden planting flowers.

Pallbearers were John Chestnut, Justin Chestnut, Mike Lindsay, Don Moore, Brian Moore, and Mark Capstick.

Memorials may be given to the Pike County Home Care and Hospice or donor’s choice, c/o Collier Funeral Homes, Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.

