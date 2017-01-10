Leroy Plaisted, 78, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Janis Montgomery officiating. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Leroy was born Oct. 5, 1938 in St. Louis, the son of Claude and Helen Stump Plaisted. On June 3, 1973 in Old Alexandria he married Dean Boucher. She survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Tanya; an uncle, David Stump; and a cousin, Lloyd Plaisted.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Leroy lived in St. Louis, Pattonville, Troy and in Bowling Green. He served in the Air Force, worked in the auto service, was a school bus driver and was a real estate broker.

He was a Mason, enjoyed metal work and quarter horse cutting competitions.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital in St. Louis.

